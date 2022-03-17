Elkhorn, WI - Nancy J. Fisher, 84, of Elkhorn, WI died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Congregational Home in Brookfield, WI. Nancy was born on January 12, 1938 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and Joan (Grendysa) Kalusa. Nancy was a devoted Catholic, and was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn. She enjoyed playing cards, feeding birds, and photography. She married John E. Fisher on June 29, 1991 in Elkhorn, WI.
Nancy is survived by her children: Michael (Jennifer) McMahon, Scott (Mary) McMahon, Beth (Robert) Camp; step-children: Patti (Aaron) VanDyke, John (Marian) Fisher, Joel (Nikki) Fisher, Craig Fisher; brother, Frank (Phyllis) Kalusa; and grandchildren: Devin, Henry, Harrison, Adriana, Daniel, Megan, Lauren, Josh, Jack, Samantha, Tiffani, Hope, Bodi, Henry, Jackson, and Owen. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street, Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be held at the Church before Mass starting at 10:00AM. Nancy will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles, IL. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
