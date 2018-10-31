- October 28, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Nancy Jean (Bashaw) McCann, age 81, of Janesville, died peacefully, Sunday, October 28, 2018, surrounded by her large and loving family. She was born in Elkhorn, the daughter of Everette and Gladys (White) Bashaw, and grew up in Delavan, WI. She graduated from Delavan High School in 1955. On January 23, 1960, she married Richard Michael McCann, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville. They celebrated 52 years of marriage together. Nancy became a nurse after graduating from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville in 1959. Nancy will be remembered for her 40 years of expertise and nurturing care of new moms and their babies. She had a special place in her heart for the sickest babies, and celebrated their successes and mourned each one lost. She wore her nurse's cap proudly, and it became her trademark. Years later, she would be remembered and thanked by many of those moms. Nancy mentored many young doctors and new nurses and trained paramedics. She, alongside her husband Richard, raised a large family in a warm and welcoming home.
Nancy was, most of all, a proud mother, and is survived by her seven children and their families: Kathleen McCann of Janesville, Patricia (Dan) Creek of Burlington, Colleen McCann of West Allis, Maureen (Jim) Hatchell of Kaukauna, Michael (Nicola Story) McCann of Gravette, AR, Timothy McCann of McHenry, IL, and Peggy (Mike) Swigert of Machesney Park, IL; ten grandchildren: Brittany (Izzy) Gonzalez, Emily Creek, Rowan McCann, Kathryn, Michael, and Thomas Hatchell, Sean and Delaney McCann, and Molly and Benjamin Swigert. Her ten grandchildren brought her great joy and love to her life. She celebrated their accomplishments and adventures and nurtured their individual talents and aspirations.
Nancy is further survived by her only sibling, George (Shirley) Bashaw; three sisters-in-law: Rosemary (Walt) Pakes, Virginia Kas, and Celine McCann; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and several brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerome and Barb McCann, Hartzell Kas, Phyllis McCann, Robert and Marilyn McCann, and Thomas McCann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at NATIVITY OF MARY PARISH, Janesville, with Fr. Rob Butz officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Janesville, WI.
The family would like to thank Nancy's doctors, Agrace Hospice, and Gift of the Heart caregivers for providing such compassionate care. We would especially like to thank Kathleen Steed, who brightened Nancy's days with weekly visits and friendship, and Ruth Countryman, who supported mom with help at home over the past several years.
