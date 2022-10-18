November 23, 1932 - October 13, 2022
Janesville, WI - Nancy Jane Nienhuis, a lifetime resident of Janesville and LaPrairie Township, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living in Janesville, WI.
Nancy Jane Nienhuis was born at home,"The Good Acres," on November 23, 1932 to George D. and Ruby E. Conway. She attended the one-room Gravel Hill School until the eighth grade. Nancy grew up farming alongside her mother, father, cousins, and uncles. As a child she spent as much time outside as she could tending to ducks, lambs, hogs, and her beloved black and white Holsteins. The Rock County 4-H Fair would remain her favorite spot throughout her life, first as an exhibitor then leader, and Fruit and Vegetable Project Superintendent. She believed in teaching others how to grow things and was a true steward of the land, and she welcomed decades of "community gardeners" to share her soil. Nancy was an eternal optimist who heralded the arrival of spring and applauded the harvest each year. She held a curious nature and was a life-long learner and question asker. Nancy had a quick Irish wit and an even quicker Scottish tongue. She was an enthusiastic list maker who liked nothing more than mowing her lawn, tending her garden, checking on the honey bees, and shopping at Farm and Fleet. Her grandchildren were her favorite source of adventure; Grandma Nancy was a role she relished, encouraging outdoor exploration, instilling pride in their rich agricultural history, and teaching them how to live a life-of-service.
Nancy was a staunch believer in the value of education. She graduated from Janesville High School and earned her nursing degree at Swedish American in Rockford and continued at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD where she was a surgical nurse. Her education took her to several hospitals to implement intensive care units; one such hospital was Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan where she met a handsome, young surgical resident, Herman D. Nienhuis, whom she married in Cargill United Methodist Church, August 2, 1958. Herman and Nancy lived in Michigan and then Indiana while he served as a flight surgeon in the United States Air Force. In 1964, the pair returned to Nancy's hometown of Janesville where together they raised three children, David, Daniel, and Sarah. She taught them the value of hard work and the responsibility we share to our community and family. She was a faithful companion and caregiver to her mother Ruby and aunts, Jessie Scidmore, Mary Miller, and Mildred Reid, especially in their later years.
Nancy dedicated her life to caring for others. She was a nursing instructor at Blackhawk Technical College and worked to help establish the associate degree program in nursing. Nancy worked at Rock Haven as a nursing supervisor and as a third-shift nurse at General Motors for over 30 years. While at GM she co-founded the annual GM Food Drive (now Bags of Hope) and thoroughly enjoyed the people who came to the medical department for care. In addition she was a lifetime member of the Red Cross and co-chaired the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She served on the Board of Directors at Cedar Crest, The Rock County 4-H Fair Board, and leadership of Cargill United Methodist Church. She was awarded the YWCA Women of Distinction in 1974, Rock County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2011, and Friend of La Prairie 4-H. She was a proud member of the Rock County 4-H Alumni and a lifetime member of Cargill United Methodist Church.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Herman on April 9, 1999, her parents George and Ruby Conway; brother-in-law Edward Lee Anderson, brother and sister-in-law Arnold and Lavina Nienhuis, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and Pumpkin Kitty.
She will be missed by her children: Dr. David Nienhuis (Debra) of Neosho, WI, Daniel G. Nienhuis (Cindy) of Oconomowoc, WI, Sarah Nienhuis Hodge (James) of Janesville, WI and grandchildren: Jessica Shine (Keith,) Heather Jech (Ryan,) Jane Nienhuis, Maddie Hodge, Benjamin Nienhuis, Liza Hodge, Zachary Nienhuis, and Jimmy Hodge. She is further survived by her sister, Carolyn Anderson of Sudbury, MA, cousins Eric Conway, Robert Miller, and Caryn Conway among others and several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the incredibly kind caregivers at Cedar Crest who took such good care of our mom. We appreciate her friends and loyal visitors to the Farm and at Cedar Crest. In Nancy's memory, enjoy a cup of coffee at your kitchen table, consider planting a garden this spring or donating blood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will go to support the efforts of Healthnet and the Rock County 4-H Fair. Nancy Jane was one of a kind; a swipe of red lipstick and a squirt of perfume, and she's off.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville, WI. Rev. Steve Scott will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 21st until the time of services at the CHURCH. Interment will be in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. The family of Nancy Nienhuis is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.