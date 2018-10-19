Nancy Jane Baptist

September 25, 1933 - October 17, 2018

Beloit, WI -- Nancy Jane Baptist, age 85, passed away on October 17, 2018 while at the Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Janesville. Nancy was born on September 25, 1933 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Russell and Mildred (Ulsifer) Shear. Nancy was married to Edward Tinder, who passed away in 1985, and she remarried to Lane Baptist, who died in 2000. Nancy worked for 28 years as a nurse at the Beloit Regional Hospital. She worked in many different departments, but always enjoyed working with infants in the pediatrics unit. Nancy was a member of Central Christian Church in Beloit, and enjoyed gardening, traveling and her dogs. Nancy was known as a loving and compassionate person, who always helped others throughout her personal and work life, as well as a lifelong learner, and was curious about learning new things. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family.

Nancy is survived by her two children, Russ (Paulette) Tinder and Julie (Edward) Cash; granddaughter, Jennifer (Dan) Jones; two great grandchildren, Emily and Cooper Jones; and two siblings, Stuart (Eunice) Shear and Sharon Bond. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward Tinder; her second husband, Lane Baptist; two sisters, Geraldine Tinder and Eileen Gross; and brother, Roger Shear.

Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will conclude at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit.

Rosman Funeral Home and Cremation Services

(608) 364-4477 www.rosmanfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse