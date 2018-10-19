September 25, 1933 - October 17, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Nancy Jane Baptist, age 85, passed away on October 17, 2018 while at the Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Janesville. Nancy was born on September 25, 1933 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Russell and Mildred (Ulsifer) Shear. Nancy was married to Edward Tinder, who passed away in 1985, and she remarried to Lane Baptist, who died in 2000. Nancy worked for 28 years as a nurse at the Beloit Regional Hospital. She worked in many different departments, but always enjoyed working with infants in the pediatrics unit. Nancy was a member of Central Christian Church in Beloit, and enjoyed gardening, traveling and her dogs. Nancy was known as a loving and compassionate person, who always helped others throughout her personal and work life, as well as a lifelong learner, and was curious about learning new things. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family.
Nancy is survived by her two children, Russ (Paulette) Tinder and Julie (Edward) Cash; granddaughter, Jennifer (Dan) Jones; two great grandchildren, Emily and Cooper Jones; and two siblings, Stuart (Eunice) Shear and Sharon Bond. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward Tinder; her second husband, Lane Baptist; two sisters, Geraldine Tinder and Eileen Gross; and brother, Roger Shear.
Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will conclude at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit.
