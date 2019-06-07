October 28, 1934 - June 4, 2019

Albion, WI -- Nancy J. Olson, age 84, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Edgerton on October 28, 1934, the daughter of Alfred and Mildred (Endl) Dahlman and was a graduate of Edgerton High School. She married Roger J. Olson on June 12, 1954, in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2015. Nancy worked alongside her husband on their family farm, where they raised their 3 children. She drove tractor, kept the books and fed calves. But her primary responsibilities were keeping everyone fed, and going for parts when needed. No one could get to a parts supplier faster than Nancy when time was an issue. Later, when her kids were in school, Nancy worked for many years at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, where she was the executive secretary to the administrator. In her retirement, she followed her passion for knitting and needlework by working at the Yarn Nook in Stoughton. In addition to making heirloom items for her family and award winning hardanger pieces, she knit and donated caps for newborns to hospitals, and mittens and hats to schools. Nancy also enjoyed playing bridge, following Badger football, hockey and basketball and attending Packer games.

Most of all, Nancy loved spending time with her family. She had a big heart and a strong will. She attended every recital, sporting event, concert, fair or other activity her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. Known by many as "Grandma Nancy", she operated "Grandma's Taxi" when she drove every grandchild to preschool, dance classes and sporting events. She often contributed items to various bake sales, where she was known for her pies, molasses cookies and especially her chocolate cake.

Nancy is survived by her three children: Kim Olson, Gary (Laura Thom) Olson and Todd (Laura) Olson all of Edgerton; six grandchildren: Tyler (Tracey Koeppen) Olson, Kristin Olson, Kelsey (Ryan Felio) Olson, Jocelyn (Ben) Sarbacker, Jordan (Oliver) Davis and Jenna (Ryan Jansen) Olson; three great-grandchildren: Isabelle Felio, and Brock and Ames Sarbacker; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Roger.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will be in Sweet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made in Nancy's name to the Albion Park Committee for the purchase of new playground equipment. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com