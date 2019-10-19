January 20, 1943 - October 16, 2019

Huntley, IL -- Nancy J. Kane, 76, of Huntley, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Crystal Pines in Crystal Lake. She was born January 20, 1943 in Palatine, IL, the daughter of Harvey and Esther (Utpadel) Linnenkohl. On June 8, 1968 she married Edward Kane in Elgin, IL. Nancy worked at Sherman Hospital for 42 years starting as an X-Ray Tech, then her career elevated to many positions, ending up as a supervisor. Nancy and Edward loved to travel with friends and family, Hawaii being one of their favorites. She loved the family gatherings, and especially enjoyed her time with all her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, never missing a graduation, concert, etc. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her siblings: William (Audrey) Linnenkohl, Paul (Nanci) Linnenkohl, and Susan DeGarmo; sister-in-law, Linda Linnenkohl; beloved nieces and nephews: Lane, Lori, Amanda, Jessica, Emily, Jackie, George, and Christine. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward on December 6, 2003; and brother, Lee Linnenkohl.

Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon on Monday, October 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 N. Church St., Huntley. Burial will follow in the Huntley Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to services from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com