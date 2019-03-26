February 4, 1942 - March 22, 2019

Formerly of Janesville, WI -- Nancy Fiedler, age 77, formerly of Janesville, WI, died at 11:20 a.m. CST after an unexpected battle with pneumonia on Friday, March 22, 2019. Nancy passed away at the Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center surrounded by many members of her loving family. Nancy was born in Janesville on February 4, 1942, the daughter of Earl and Beverly (Manthei) Fiedler. It is unfortunate that any of you reading this obituary never had the privilege to meet them.

Those left to honor Nancy are her daughter, Kelly Kubly; and her two sons, Albert (Kristin) and Jason (Dawn Little) Stazio; and her six grandchildren: Christopher, Raelon, Jonathon, Owen, Ross and Dexter; great-granddaughter, Olyve. Her love and legacy will live on in extended family and friends. She loved and trusted her sister, Kaye Fulton (Dale); and daughter-in-law, Kristin, like no others. Her brothers, Jim (Bernice) and Keith Fiedler were never far from her thoughts. With her spirit and in her deeds, she was an inspiration and will be greatly missed. Her impression is indelible and her wisdom will be passed forever. She was preceded in death by her sons, Larry Fulton and son, Baby Boy; as well as her parents, Bev and Earl Fiedler; brother, Keith Fiedler; and sister, Paulette.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on March 27, 2019 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the Oakhill Cemetery.