Nancy Elaine (Olsen) Kloften

Footville, WI - Nancy Elaine Kloften, age 83, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI. Nancy was born on September 28, 1938, the first child of Floyd and Margaret Olsen. She grew up in Footville and graduated from Evansville High School in 1956. She worked at the Rock County Courthouse for some time. Nancy married Roger O. Kloften on April 25, 1959, at the Evansville Lutheran Church. They had one son, David Kloften, and lived in Footville their entire lives. Nancy was Office Manager and Secretary to the plant manager at Triangle Pipe and Tube in Footville from 1970 until the plant closed in 1980. Lancaster Level Flo opened there, and she was Office Manager and Secretary from Feb. 1981 for many years. In April 1994, she began to work part time at the Janesville Municipal Employees Credit Union as a teller to help her sister Sonja cover a staffing shortage there. Roger was working for the City of Janesville at that time, and she loved joking with the city workers who came in. Nancy was well-known for her involvement in the Footville community. She served on the Footville Housing Authority, Village Board, Election Board Member, Footville Public Zoning Committee and Board of Appeals, and the Footville American Legion Auxiliary President for many years. She was on the church Finance Board, choir, organizer, and volunteer at New Horizons United Methodist Church in Footville.
Nancy is survived by her son, David Kloften of Janesville, WI; sister, Sonja (John) Schooff of Milton, WI; grandchildren: Ashley Slavin, Andrew Kloften, Austin Kloften, and Alexis Kloften; great grandchildren: Maggie and Pennie Slavin, and Brock and Calvin Kloften. She was preceded in death by husband, Roger; her parents, Floyd and Margaret Olsen; and her sister, Karen (Olsen) Sova. Nancy spent so much of her life helping others, and she will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service for Nancy will be held at New Horizon United Methodist Church, 1726 S Murphy Rd., Footville, WI. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Memorials are appreciated to the church or the Footville American Legion Auxiliary.
