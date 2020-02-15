October 4, 1936 - February 12, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Nancy Davey, 83, of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn. She was born October 4, 1936 in Elkhorn, the daughter to the late Gordon and Gertrude (Gough) Babcock. Nancy graduated from Elkhorn High School Class of 1954. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose family meant everything to her.

Nancy is survived by her three children: Darrin Davey, Dana (Jeff) Anderson and Dodd (Kathy) Davey all of Elkhorn; eight grandchildren: Lindsay (Brad) Vander Veen of Fontana, WI, Lauren (Bobby) Entwistle of Whitewater, WI, Austin (Maggie) Anderson of Germantown, WI, Ashlyn (Ryan) Reisner of Houston, TX, Arik (Jordan Winkler) Anderson of Chicago, IL, Derek, Devon and Drew Davey all of Elkhorn; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Vander Veen and Axton Anderson; one brother, Randy Babcock; and sister-in-law, Patricia Babcock. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Susan Davey; and by one brother, Gordon Babcock

Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's name may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Davey Family.