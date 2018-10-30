May 26, 1932 - October 28, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Nancy Carolyn Houlberg, 86, of Elkhorn, WI, died on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Ridgestone Terrace. She was born May 26, 1932 in Madison, WI, the daughter of the late Alfred and Annette (Olson) Ronsit. She graduated from East High School in 1950, and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On November 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald M. Houlberg. Don died May 3, 2017. They were former residents of Lake Geneva, WI from 1966 until 1970, where, together, they owned and operated the Danish Tea Room in Lake Geneva, WI. They lived in Delavan, Port Washington, and presently Elkhorn, WI. Nancy enjoyed cooking, had many beautiful gardens, and in the past year she found great pleasure in watching the online camera of the eagles nest in Decorah, IA. The most important things to her were her faith and her family. She was a devoted homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many. Nancy was loved and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Robin (David) Brunnquell of Port Washington, WI and Kirsten Wixon of Sheboygan, WI; four grandchildren: Joseph (Jacqueline) and Jenna Brunnquell, Aaron Krieg and Elliot Lawrence; one great-grandson, Daniel Brunnquell; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Don; two daughters, Stephanie and Annette Houlberg; one brother, Ingvar Ronsit; two sisters, Isabelle Strand and Francene Eggenberger.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Mike Dismer of Neenah, WI officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Memorials may be made in Nancy's name to: Raptor Resource Project, PO Box 16, Decorah, IA 52101. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Nancy's family would like to thank Marsha, and the staff at Ridgestone, for all of their love, compassion, and support... a blessing never to be forgotten.
