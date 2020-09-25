April 2, 1943 - September 21, 2020
Walworth, WI -- Nancy C. Knull was born April 2, 1943 in Harvard, IL, to Horace and Emma (Bogard) Cairns. She passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn. Nancy grew up and lived on farms her whole life, and enjoyed every aspect of living in the country. She graduated from Big Foot High School in 1961, then attended beautician school in Milwaukee. Eventually working at Lakeland Nursing Home for 40 years before her retirement. Nancy loved to travel and liked to go to craft fairs. She also loved to cook for her family during the holidays and special events. She never missed a sporting event of her sons and grandsons.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John E. Knull; children, William (Barbara) Molitor and David (Kristine) Molitor; grandchildren, Matthew Molitor and Kevin (Samantha) Molitor; sisters, Margaret Kahl and Pat (Larry) Nordmeyer; brothers, Donald Cairns and Richard (Bev) Cairns. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William M. Molitor; her parents; granddaughter, Rachael Molitor; and sister, Sandra (Terry) Moser.
A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at Toynton Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice, 10150 W National Ave, Ste 200, West Allis, WI 53227. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171