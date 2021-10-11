Nancy C Anderson

Janesville/Green Bay, WI - Nancy Carol Anderson, 86 of Janesville, WI (formerly of Green Bay, WI) passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville with her loving husband and family by her side.
Nancy was born on August 26, 1935, to Gerald and Charlotte (Baldrin) Rhoades in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She married Carroll Anderson in 1975 in Kingsport, Tennessee and they had a loving marriage for 46 years.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved being around her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing games like Yahtzee, doing puzzles, and going camping. She loved dancing and celebrating the Packers. She had her pets, and in her later years loved her robotic cat, "Gizmo" and robotic dog, "Willy". She and her husband were also active members of the local VFW.
Nancy is survived by her husband Carroll, her children Tami (Mike) Byington, William Sprain, her stepchildren; Judy (Bill) Bradford, Christine Egerstaffer, Wesley (Janice) Anderson, Russell Anderson, Debra (Michael) Carroll-Lindner, Michael (Lori) Anderson, Michelle Bickle, and Kim Rhoades; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, brothers, and a step-grandson Daniel Corkhill.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton. Due to construction on South Main Street, please follow the detour taking Fulton Street East to South Marlboro Avenue to West Hain Road to the funeral home. Masks are encouraged but not required. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
