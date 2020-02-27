May 24, 1928 - February 21, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Nancy Belle Swan Douglas, age 91, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born in Evanston, IL on May 24, 1928, the daughter of James and Edith (Brigham) Swan. Nancy graduated from Vassar College in 1948, and went on to earn her M.A. from the University of Minnesota in 1951. Nancy married Richard Douglas on April 7, 1956, and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2006. Nancy was president of the Janesville Art League (JAL) 1960-61, and continued to serve on the board as Curator until her passing. She taught art history at Milton College and did field work for the Rock County Historical Society. Nancy was widely recognized for her artistic talent and support of creativity in the community. Her artwork has hung at JPAC and elsewhere. Most recently, she received the Life of an Artist Award (2016) and was inducted into the United Arts Alliance - Arts Hall of Fame (2004). She was also a member of Deer Park Buddhist Center and the All Saints Anglican Catholic Church. During their time together, Nancy and Dick Douglas traveled broadly and shared many great adventures.

Nancy is survived by her three children: Sarah (John Crump) Douglas, Anne (Robert) Godare, and David (Tracy) Douglas; five grandchildren: David (Joanna) Howery, Danya Howery, Melinda (Ben) Pease-Hughey, Angela Douglas, and Amanda (Ken White) Douglas; three great-grandchildren: Morgan Pease, William Howery, and Audrey Hughey; two sisters, Emily DeLuca and Penny Wallen; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life event will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Janesville Art League, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville, WI 53548, or the Rock County Historical Society, 430 N. Jackson St., Janesville, WI 53548. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com