Nancy Ann (LaSure) Beinema

April 4, 1935 - April 12, 2023

Janesville, WI - Nancy Ann LaSure Beinema, age 88 of Janesville died Wednesday April 12, 2023 surrounded by her family at Willowick Assisted Living in Janesville. She was an only child born to Leslie and Helen Smith LaSure on April 4, 1935. Nancy often spoke of the importance of family and that the love shared is the greatest blessing. Losing her mother at the age of 5 greatly impacted her life. She had many fond memories of spending time with her maternal grandparents in Ames, IA. Her father Leslie later married Doris Watts. Nancy enjoyed going to movies, listening to music and ice skating on Goose Island with friends. She met the love of her life Bill and she cherished spending time with him on the Beinema family farm.

