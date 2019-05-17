April 16, 1953 - May 11, 2019

Brighton, CO -- Nancy Ann Dooley, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in her home in Brighton, CO. She was born April 16, 1953 in Janesville, WI, to Charles Leroy Koglin and Patricia Ann Koglin. She was a 1971 graduate of Elkhorn High School in Elkhorn, WI. She also graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1975. She married Dennis Dooley on July 5, 1975 in Janesville. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens for 22 years. Nancy was a talented person, who loved quilting, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She had a wonderful, memorable laugh. Nancy lived a great life, with family and friends who loved her deeply.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Dennis Dooley, of Brighton, CO; sister Susan Seep of Cazenovia, WI; brother, Terry Koglin of Janesville; and daughter, Amy (Jeff) Bello of Brighton, CO. Her son, Steve Dooley, preceded her in death on July 29, 2004, at the age of 27.

All those whose lives she touched are invited to celebrate her life at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Emerald Grove Church UCC, 8127 E. US Highway 14, Janesville, WI, with Pastor Mike Ligman officiating. There will also be a time to celebrate Nancy's life prior to the service at the Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, and also following the interment at Emerald Grove Cemetery at a luncheon to be held back at the Church. Memorial contributions can be made to either the Emerald Grove Church for a memorial fund, or the Rock Valley Quilter's Guild for books in memory of Nancy. Arrangements are by the Henke-Clarson Funeral Home in Janesville.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

1010 N. Wright Rd. Janesville, WI 53546

(608)741-1713