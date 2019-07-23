Nancy Ann Deily

May 7, 1927 - July 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- A couple of weeks ago, I asked our Mother if I could get her anything, and what would she like? She lifted her arm and pointed upward. At that point, it was very clear to me. On Tuesday, July 16th, at the age of 92, our Mother, Nancy A. Deily, was, I believe, lifted from this life to the other side, and a new adventure. The former Nancy Ann Douglas was born on May 7, 1927 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, NY, to Ella Nodwoony and Nicholas Robitzsky. Nancy was pre-deceased by her husband, Paul Deily, on June 4th 1974. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Deily and Andrea Deily, and a son, Paul L. Deily II.

From what was dispensed over the years, our Mother enjoyed her childhood and teen years growing up near the community of Bayside, NY, graduating from High school in 1939. In the early 1940's Nancy "landed" in Amarillo, TX, working for the U.S.O. Also in the early 1940's, during the Second World War, she met her future Husband, Paul Deily, of Rapid City, SD, and the two of them were united in Marriage in 1945 in Janesville, WI, with the marriage being "Blessed" at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville.

While my Father was embarking on his vocation at the Parker Pen Company, and building the first of two beautiful homes for his wife and future family, Nancy began her working adventures, beginning with a position in the classified Advertising Department at the Janesville Gazette. She later worked at Sear's Catalogue store in Janesville. In 1971, Nancy pursued her dream, and opened her own women's clothing business, Nan's Fashion Isle in downtown Janesville, later expanding that business with another location in the Westgate Mall in Madison. After retiring from business ownership, Mom worked as a buyer for the Ben Franklin Retail Chain, then worked in sales at Kohl's Department Store in the Janesville Mall. In 1974, Nancy was admitted to the "Who's Who" of American Women. To encapsulate her working career, Nancy worked for the late Joseph Forrestal in his Janesville Law Office as a Secretary. In the early 2000's, when Mr. Forrestal retired from practicing Law, Nancy retired from the workforce, as well.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at NATIVITY OF MARY PARISH, 313 E. Wall St., with Fr. Rob Butz officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, which mother did love, feel free to make a donation to Nativity of Mary Parish, the Humane Society of South-Central Wisconsin, Doris Day, or A.S.P.C.A. Animal Shelters/Caretakers.

A special acknowledgement of gratitude to Dr. Harry Ramsey and the entire staff, including the optical/ eye department, at St. Mary's SSM Hospital in Janesville; The Beloit Rehabilitation Center; her loving caretaker, Kathy Hayes; Frank from Hometown Pharmacy; her visits with my good friend, the late Michael Brunhoefer; the staff at "LIFE ALERT"; the Janesville Fire Department and paramedics; the Janesville Police Department; my employers at WCLO and WJVL, and Legends; along with her spiritual guide and friend, Sister Ruth Brings, of Nativity of Mary Parish.