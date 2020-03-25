November 30, 1937 - March 20, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Nancy Ann Clickner, 82, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. She was born November 30, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Duane and Marcella (Nicolls) Shanbarker. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Donald L. Clickner Sr. on June 16, 1971 in Rockford, IL. He predeceased her on January 28, 2017. Nancy was employed by Freeman Shoe, and retired from Beloit Health System. She was a member of the Freeman Shoe Quarter Century Club and a lifelong member of Atonement Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children, Kim (Brian) Najdowski of Janesville, WI, and Don (Ruth) Clickner Jr. of Beloit, WI; granddaughter, Sierra Najdowski; and special friends, Carl and Sherry Georgeff. She was predeceased by her parents.
A Memorial service for Nancy will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service Saturday can be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Nancy's family would like to thank Dennis and Chris Carpenter, for their care and dedication to mom. They would also like to thank Stefanie at Beloit Regional Hospice.