Nancy A. (Woodman) Pearsall

February 3, 1933 - May 15, 2021
Summerfield, FL - Nancy A. (Woodman) Stahl Pearsall, formerly of Janesville, Wis., passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in hospice care at the Brandley House in Summerfield, FL with her sons by her side following an 18-month illness with dementia.
Nancy was born on February 3,1933 in Janesville WI, the daughter of Lawrence and Minerva (Jacobson) Woodman. She was a Janesville High School graduate. She married the love of her life, Kenneth A. Stahl on February 21, 1953. They raised three sons, Rick, Billy and Scott. She had 21 years of great times on Whitewater Lake. Nancy was the best mother and wife a family could ever wish for. Kenneth passed away in August 1987. Following Nancy's marriage to Phil Pearsall in August of 1998, they resided in Florida.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Rick (Mary) Stahl and Scott Stahl. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her best friend and cousin, Danny Woodman, cousins, Phil Woodman and Sarah Richards as well as several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Kenneth Stahl and Phil Pearsall; her son William Stahl, her parents, her brother, William Woodman and her sister Roberta (Woodman) Sheldon.
Private graveside services followed by burial will be in OAK HILL CEMETERY where she will be buried by her first husband, Kenneth Stahl. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
