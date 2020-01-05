August 18, 1948 - December 15, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Nancy A. Rock, age 71, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born on August 18, 1948 to Loyal and Mabel (Johnson) Phetteplace. Nancy was united in marriage to Thomas Rock on November 27, 1965 in Bloomer. He passed away on February 4, 2018. Nancy was an accountant, and owned N.A. Rock Accounting in Delavan for many years.

Nancy is survived by her two sons, Sheldon D. (Connie Kasprzak) Rock, of Delavan, and David S. (Kristin) Rock, of Janesville; a sister, Sylvia Kendzior; a brother, Wesley Phetteplace; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; two brothers, Harvey and Sonny; and her parents.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to Lakeland Animal Shelter. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com