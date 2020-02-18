November 30, 1935 - February 13, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Myrtle M. Campbell, age 84, of Janesville, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville, on November 30, 1935, the daughter of Clifford and Marie (Pollack) St. Clair.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Nehemiah and Caleb Campbell; daughter in-law, Cindy Campbell; five siblings: Esther Osmond, Alice Kaja, Barbara (Raymond) Goede, Patricia Bouton, Gloria Osborn; a very special niece, Shelly Rosenberg; god daughter, Pam Oliver; and lifelong best friend, Juanita Alt; as well as many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger; siblings: Don St. Clair, Angeline Nordberg, Lester St. Clair, Clifford St. Clair, and two stepsisters, Guendlyn Shelter, and Georgia Helling.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; and will continue at CHURCH on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com