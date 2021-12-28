Delavan, WI - Myron P. Seaver, age 83, of Delavan passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at home. He was born in Clinton Township on March 26, 1938 to Arthur and Rose (Bieber) Seaver. Myron graduated from Walworth High School in 1956. In 1964, he married Sylvia White and they were blessed with 2 children, Susan and Chris. In his earlier years, Myron worked as a superintendent at Bigfoot and Evergreen Golf Course. He worked for Wisconsin Turf as an on the road salesman for over 30 years. Myron was united in marriage to Margaret "Peg" Bylsma on April 28, 2000 at Delavan UCC. Myron was an avid golfer with 3 holes-in-one to his credit. He also enjoyed watching the Packers and Bucks, baking, junk collecting, and was known for his huge yard sales. Myron had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger, and loved being a grandpa.
Myron is survived by his wife, Peg; daughter, Susan (Lee) Rowley, of Louisiana; son, Christopher Seaver, of Wauwatosa; three stepchildren, Stephanie (Kelly) Bylsma, of Elkhorn, Shane (Jennifer) Bylsma, of Rockton, IL, and Amanda Bylsma, of Janesville; nine grandchildren, Ryan and Mimi Rowley, Katherine, Ella, and Sophia Seaver, Margaret "Maggie" and William Mroch, Hunter Bylsma, and Nicholas Matchett; special cousin, Bonnie Olson, of South Beloit, IL; nephew, Herbie Seaver; and many nephews and cousins.
Myron is preceded in death by his parents; a sister; brothers; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M - 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. A Private Family Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Myron's name to Touched by a Paw, 182 W. Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
