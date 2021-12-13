Myrna A. (Neumueller) Rood

Janesville, WI - Myrna A. Rood, age 82 of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at home with Rich and Sherry at her side and family in her heart. Myrna was born in Janesville on October 3, 1939, the daughter of William "Mel" and Maryel (Snyder) Neumueller. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, then graduated from Janesville High School, and Cosmetology School. Myrna worked many years cleaning at Nino's Restaurant as well as private homes. She eventually retired from Phones Plus, a job she truly enjoyed. Myrna married Richard "Dick" E. Rood in 1961, they started a family and created memories for 58 years. She enjoyed doing many things with loved ones including going to car races, camping, get-togethers, playing cards, bowling, and visiting the casino. Myrna also enjoyed crafting, flowers, crocheting, and traveling to Arizona. She especially loved Easter Egg hunts with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Myrna is survived by her children whom she loved dearly, Cheryl (David) Lambert of Janesville and Rich (Patti) Rood of Elk Mound; stepson Scott (Deidra) Rood of Lake Holcombe; 6 grandchildren: Nick (Cassie) Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Dylan Lambert, Richie Rood, Keith Rood, and Matt (Mandy) Rood; 12 great grandchildren; 4 siblings: Cassie (William) Schuman, Marty Neumueller, Leila Neumueller, and Gary (Judy) Neumueller; sister-in-law Vicky Neumueller; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Mel and Maryel; husband Dick; stepmother Joan Neumueller; brothers Curtis Neumueller and Larry Neumueller; and daughter-in-law Cindy Rood.
A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, 901 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, WI 53548 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 902, Pewaukee, WI 53072. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mercy Hospice, especially nurse Amy, for the loving care given to Myrna the past two months.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Rood as a living tribute
