June 13, 1959 - November 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Myra Jean Kobs Heller, 61, of Janesville, WI, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was born June 13, 1959 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Harland and Diane (Miller) Kobs. Myra was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Myra graduated from Craig High School, class of 1977. She went on to graduate from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee with a Master's Degree in Social Work. Myra married the love of her life, Terrance M. Heller on April 22, 2006 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was employed by Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice before retiring. Myra enjoyed flowers and was a fierce competitor when playing board games. She had a love of the Rocky Mountains and doing photography. Most of all, she had an enormous love for her family and friends.
Myra is loved and missed by her loving husband, Terrance; parents Harland and Diane Kobs; children, Amy (Joseph Hurley) Heller and Brian (Brittani) Heller; grandchildren, Kynli LaMere, Tessa Heller, and Korbyn Heller; four legged companion, Callie; siblings, Perry (Patty) Kobs and Renee (Steve) Bauer; nephews, Charlie (Megan) Kobs, Tyler (Heather) Kobs, Timothy Bauer and Julian Bauer; great-nieces, Leah and Laney Kobs; special friends, Dale and Dawn Oas, Carol Canizaro, Kelly Smithback, Myra's first boss and second Mom, Florence Rabe and friend since birth, Denise Luikaart; god children, Joseph, Jessica and Jenny. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, niece, Emma Bauer and special friends, Mary and Larry Kasmiske.
The entire family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Phelan of SSM Madison, who went above and beyond for the care of Myra, Dr. Kathryn Lilley, Deb Schneider, APNP of SSM Janesville, Dr. Gloria Song and Dr. Christopher Egert of Madison Area Renal Specialists. The staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center, The Cardiovascular Surgery Department and SSM Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Myra. Also, a special thank you to Lori Robb and Tina for their loving care and support of Myra.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (210 S. Ringold St, Janesville, WI 53545) on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:30am until the time of Memorial Service at 11am. Memorials may be made to the family.