December 7, 1919 - February 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Muriel Schultz, age 99, of Janesville passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Cedar Crest Retirement Community. Muriel was born in Wilson, WI, on December 7, 1919, the daughter of Alice and John W. Preder. She graduated from high school in 1937 and received training to become a bookkeeper. Muriel and Marvin Schultz were united in marriage on June 21, 1941, and gave birth to their daughter, Carolyn Schultz in 1945. Muriel was employed as bookkeeper by Paul and Rexford Lowe from 1951 until her retirement in 1986. She received several awards for excellence in bookkeeping from American Motors, Inc.

Muriel is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Schultz, a resident of Cedar Crest in Janesville; and her youngest sister, Edith who is currently living in a nursing home in Sheboygan County; and many extended family members. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in 2001; five brothers, 4 of which served our country during World War II, the youngest of which was unable to serve due to injury; and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the Chapel at Cedar Crest; with visitation held from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, a very special "thank you" in advance for any memorial donations made to Agrace Hospice or to the Cedar Crest Benevolent Fund. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com