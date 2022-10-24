October 7, 1932 - October 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - Muriel Ruth Huenerberg, 90, of Janesville, WI was called to eternal glory by her Savior on Friday October 21, 2022. She was born in Roselle, Illinois. She graduated from Lombard High School in 1950. She married Elwood "Woody" Huenerberg on June 23, 1951. They celebrated 66 years of marriage.

