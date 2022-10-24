Janesville, WI - Muriel Ruth Huenerberg, 90, of Janesville, WI was called to eternal glory by her Savior on Friday October 21, 2022. She was born in Roselle, Illinois. She graduated from Lombard High School in 1950. She married Elwood "Woody" Huenerberg on June 23, 1951. They celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Muriel and Woody were partners in life and in their landscape, dairy farm, and golf course businesses. She was the backbone of all the operations. In her retirement years she continued her role assisting her son Gary and grandson Ryan in their businesses. She enjoyed the many winters they spent in Florida golfing and playing cards. Her favorite past-time was preparing holiday dinners for her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Muriel is survived by her children Gail Zastrow of Jefferson, WI; Patricia (Jim) Kloiber of Stuart, FL and Gary (Karol) Huenerberg of Milton, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer (Matt) Mitchell, Julie (Joe) Kiedrowski and Ryan (Carmen) Huenerberg, and great-grandchildren Hailey and Logan Kiedrowski, Eli Mitchell and Noah Huenerberg. She is also survived by her sister Debby Fotty. She was preceded in death by her husband Elwood "Woody" Huenerberg, sister Lolita Troyke and son-in-law Robert P. Zastrow.
Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday October 27, 2022 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave Janesville, WI 53548. Pastor David Bergelin will be officiating. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. www.apfelwolfe.com
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the remarkable staff members at Cedar
Crest, Agrace Hospice Janesville, and Pastor David Bergelin for their support and compassion.
Memorials if desired would be appreciated to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice.
