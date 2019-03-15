February 13, 1940 - March 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Muriel K. Bumgarner, age 79, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on February 13, 1940, the daughter of Millard A. and Arline M. (Kroening) Walhovd. She married Gerald "Jerry" Bumgarner on August 13, 1960, at St. John Lutheran Church, and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2015.

Muriel is survived by her son, Scott (LeAnn) Bumgarner of Janesville; nine grandchildren: Nicholas, Matthew, Meagan, Sydney and Jack Bumgarner, Matthew and Hannah Hayes, and Casey and Corrina Robles; three great-grandsons: Wyatt, Liam, and Max Bumgarner; brother, Gary (Wanda) Walhovd; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son, Joel.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Bond Haldeman officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com