Janesville, WI - Muriel J. "Mert" Lagerman, age 91, of Janesville, passed away peacefully, surround by her family, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. She was born in Oconomowoc on December 7, 1929, the daughter of Herbert and Sylvia (Klausman) Schultz. Mert married Kenneth G. Lagerman on September 9, 1950, in Oconomowoc. Ken preceded her in death on April 4, 2012. She worked as a secretary for the School for the Visually Handicapped for over 20 years. She loved playing bridge (having the same partner, Peggy for 45 years). She also had a passion for creating beautiful needlepoint pictures and stand up Santas. Everyone she came in contact with enjoyed her lust for life.
Mert is survived by her 3 children: Kim Noss of Sun Prairie, Jeffrey (Klar) Lagerman of DeSoto and Lisa (Wendell) Gellerman of Middleton; 5 grandchildren: Eric (Johnnie) Noss, Aaron (Elizabeth) Noss, Taylor Noss, Emily Lagerman and Ryan Lagerman; 2 great grandchildren; Brianna and Jordan; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Beverly Rabius.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating a Memorial Service beginning at Noon . Memorials may be made in Mert's name to Heartland Hospice of Rockford, 6885 Vistagreen Way, Rockford, IL 61107. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Oak Park Place and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Mert."
