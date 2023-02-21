July 15, 1934 - February 16, 2023 Cashton, WI - Muriel Calhoon, age 88, of Cashton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital from her battle with cancer. Born to Herbert and Helen (Fisher) Hanke in Elmwood Park, Illinois on July 15, 1934. She was one of 10 children.
She met her future husband, Jackson Calhoon, while working at Kresgue’s Department store in Janesville. Married on July 26, 1952, and together for 68 years, they were blessed with five children, Gary, Joey, Robin, Kimberly and Herbert.
She worked at Borg Instruments for many years, along with many other jobs. She loved reading Amish books, quilting, watching the birds, puzzles, gardening, and flowers. Some of the grandkids called her “Grandma Bean” because she was always picking beans during the season. Her favorite hobby was going to casinos.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be forever missed.
Muriel is survived by her children, Gary (Faith) Calhoon of Warsaw, IN, Marilyn “Joey” Dodson of Ontario, WI, Robin (Steve) Sainsbury of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Kimberly (Dennis Selhausen) Bly of Milton, WI, and Herbert (Tina) Calhoon of Cashton, WI; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; siblings, Pearl Kuschel, Herbert Hanke, Charlotte Mooreland and Christine Brehm; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and her siblings, Virginia Krach, Helen Storms, Margaret Enkkeli, Lorraine Punzel and Shirley Punzel.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at Billings Creek Cemetery in Ontario. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
