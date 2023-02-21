Muriel Calhoon

July 15, 1934 - February 16, 2023 Cashton, WI - Muriel Calhoon, age 88, of Cashton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital from her battle with cancer. Born to Herbert and Helen (Fisher) Hanke in Elmwood Park, Illinois on July 15, 1934. She was one of 10 children.

She met her future husband, Jackson Calhoon, while working at Kresgue’s Department store in Janesville. Married on July 26, 1952, and together for 68 years, they were blessed with five children, Gary, Joey, Robin, Kimberly and Herbert.

