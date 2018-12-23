April 15, 1944 - December 19, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Morris W. Shepherd, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. He was born in Highland, WI, on April 15, 1944, the son of Dale and Bertha (Warne) Shepherd. Morris married Renetta Shaben on March 7, 1965, at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville, and they had 41 wonderful years together, before her passing on October 11, 2006. Morris worked as a crane operator for Beloit Corp Foundry for 50 years, and enjoyed music, old westerns, and fishing in his free time. Morris will be remembered as a hard-working family man, who loved visiting with his neighbors, and who made friends where ever he went. We will always remember Morris sitting on his front porch swing with a friendly smile for anyone who stopped by.
Morris is survived by his children: Kathryn (Michael J.) Funk, Earl Shepherd, and Kay Shepherd; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Paterick; and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Renetta; son, Dale Shepherd; his parents; and five brothers and sisters.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Morris' family wishes to thank Lisa, Erica and Trish with Mercy Hospice, and Lift Assist for the care and compassion given to him.
