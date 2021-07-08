March 31, 1970 - July 3, 2021
Milton, WI - Monica Marie Hogue Vander Kooi left this earth to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the age of 51 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on June 13, 2021. She was born in Alton, Il on March 31, 1970, the daughter of Edward V. and Nancy (Shaffner) Hogue. In 1975 the family relocated to Clinton, WI where Monica grew up and graduated from Clinton High School in 1988. She resided there with her husband and three children until 2006, when they moved to Edgar, WI. In 2009 she divorced and has since resided in Beloit, WI, Janesville, WI and most recently in Milton, WI with the love of her life, Steven C. Jones.
Devoted to family, Monica poured herself into not only her children: Liz, Zaddie and Baby Jay, but all of her family: parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Monica always had a special way with children, and cared for many in addition to her own having spent years in the childcare field and being a foster parent. She earned an Associate Degree in Child Development in 2014. Monica had a special relationship with Steve's son, Andrew. She was her son, Jayson's biggest advocate in his life journey with a severe heart condition.
Monica was creative and a problem solver, she even found a way to combine her love of children and driving big trucks in her most recent career choice as a school bus driver. It should be mentioned that this was an interesting choice, as anyone who knew her knew she was very directionally challenged. She would always figure out where she was going, but it was always a very long route! That might be some of the reason she was never on time to anything. Or maybe it was because she stopped to blow bubbles with the kids, she loved bubbles. She always had a bottle of bubbles, along with everything but the kitchen sink in one of her crazy purses. She loved her family and anyone who was a friend was family to her. Thankfully there are many memories preserved in the thousands of pictures she was constantly snapping. She loved to do everything with her family: crafting, gardening, camping, hiking, fishing and kayaking. She loved the outdoors, especially in the summer. When she was not with family the most likely place you would find her was wherever Steve was, and in the summer that was usually on a motorcycle headed on a new adventure. Monica's kindness, caring, love and great sense of humor has had an immeasurable impact on all those who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed by so many. In keeping with Monica's giving heart, she was an organ donor, and although her major organs were not able to be used, she lives on in the donation of her tissues and other organs.
Monica is survived by the love of her life, Steven C. Jones of Milton, WI; parents, Edward V. and Nancy (Schaffner) Hogue; 2 daughters, Elizabeth (Paul Lipke) Vander Kooi, and Azairia Vander Kooi; son, Jayson E. Vander Kooi, Jr.; "step-son", Andrew Jones; 3 grandchildren: Mya, Mikey and Wesley; 2 brothers and 3 sisters: Edward K (Stacie) Hogue, James (Deb) Hogue, Susan Hogue, Candice (Bryce) Stauffer, and Brandy Hogue; nephew, Andrew; 5 nieces: Alexis, Emma, Abigail, Autumn and Maddi; great nephews, Jacob and Henry; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Karl Schaffner, Viola (Schaffner) Larson, Andrew and Julia Hogue; and best friend, Diane Vander Kooi.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2931 Lucerne Dr. Janesville WI, 53545. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com