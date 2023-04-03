Mona I. (Tieman) Cunningham

July 4, 1937 - March 27, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - In the loving memory of Mona Cunningham, who passed away on March 27,2023. Mona was the devoted wife of Melvin Cunningham (deceased) and loving mother of Debbey Nicosia (predeceased), Cheryl Hall (Jim Gereau), Melvin Cunningham (Donna Cunningham), Earl Cunningham (Gina Cunningham), Charles Cunningham (Kelly Cunningham) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Mona Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.