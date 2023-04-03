Mona I. (Tieman) Cunningham

JANESVILLE, WI - In the loving memory of Mona Cunningham, who passed away on March 27,2023. Mona was the devoted wife of Melvin Cunningham (deceased) and loving mother of Debbey Nicosia (predeceased), Cheryl Hall (Jim Gereau), Melvin Cunningham (Donna Cunningham), Earl Cunningham (Gina Cunningham), Charles Cunningham (Kelly Cunningham) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.
Mona was born on July 4th, 1937, in Butler, Wis., and was the 6th of 8 children. Earl Tieman (deceased), Loren Tieman (deceased), Ken Tieman (deceased), John Tieman (deceased), Dale Tieman (Darlene), Maxine Lowe (deceased), and Russell Tieman (deceased). She worked at Husco for many years and retired in 1987. When she and Mel retired, they moved up north and started a craft business where she used her artistic skills and ideas. She loved crafting and being with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, with lunch immediately following at the VFW in Janesville WI. Visitation will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Mona will be laid to rest in Janesville, which was her dream to be able to move back to someday.
"There is something about losing a mother that is permanent and inexpressible - a wound that will never quite heal." By Susan Wiggs
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mona Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.