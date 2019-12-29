February 10, 1958 - December 23, 2019

Milton, WI -- Mitzie K. McCulloch age 61 of Milton died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Mitzie, daughter of Emogene Cather and Henry Horton was born February 10, 1958 in Beloit, Wisconsin. She graduated from LaFarge High School in 1976. She married Jeff McCulloch on February 29, 1992, leap year. She retired from Rock County, Wisconsin in 2016 as a legal secretary. Mitzie enjoyed golf, bowling, volleyball and reading. She loved socializing and always had a hug for everyone. She had an unforgettable smile and especially loved time with her family.

Mitzie is survived by her husband Jeff; sons, Jeremy (Robin) Jensen and Jason Jensen; mother Emogene Horton; Grandmother Florence Wilkison; Brother Jeff (Diane) Horton; Sisters: Gina (Rodney) Shelton, Deanna Horton, Shelli (Eric) Reese; Mother and Father in law Ann and Frank McCulloch; Brother-in-law Tim (Kathy) McCulloch, and Sister in law Nancy (Dave) Stephenson, grandchildren; Shaye, Averie, Tyler and Joseph and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday December 30, 2019 at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, Milton with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

We would like to extend a very special Thank you to the physicians and nurses at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center.