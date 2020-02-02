Mitzi Forsyth Axtell

December 15, 1931 - January 23, 2020

Milwaukee, WI -- Mitzi Axtell, most recently of Milwaukee, WI died on January 23, 2020 after a long illness. Mitzi lived in Janesville for over 50 years with her late husband, Roger Axtell, who predeceased her in 2012, and her family. Mitzi spent the majority of her adult life raising her 3 children and building a network of amazing friends in Janesville. She was very active in civic activities and loved reading, antiquing, and particularly traveling to far away places such as China, Africa, and many locations in Europe. For the past 20 years, each year she would pick a new country or location, and off she would go... Most often without anyone else, finding her way through foreign lands. She was a caring, brave and formidable woman who was always ready to lend a hand or be an ear for many, many friends. But her pride and joy were her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. "Ami" to her grandchildren, loved nothing more than spending time with them and she was loved deeply.

She is survived by her children: Mardi (Frank) Burns, Kathi McBride, and Roger (Kim) Axtell; her grandchildren: Emily (Brett) Shafer, Tim (Allison) Burns, Hannah McBride, Grayson Axtell, Molly McBride, and Manning Axtell; great-grandchildren: Charlie, Selah, and Roger.

Her wishes were not to have a funeral or memorial service but to raise a glass and toast to Mitzi! But Mitzi would love it if you want to make a contribution to a favorite charity. Mitzi and Roger were close to Agrace Hospice in Janesville or

UW Madison. That would be a great honor.