October 19, 1930 - December 30, 2020
Janesville, WI - Mina L. DeVoe age 90 of Janesville died Wednesday December 30, 2020 in her son's home in Janesville. She was born October 19, 1930 to the late Burt and Mina (Ackerman) Murray in Beloit, WI. Mina was in the 1948 class of Beloit Memorial High School. She was married to George A. DeVoe from 1948 until his passing in 1979 and to Kenneth Kimpling from 1986 until his passing in 2003.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth DeVoe, her son Richard DeVoe and daughter-in-law Margie (Baker) DeVoe as well as her grandchildren, Heather DeVoe, Charity DeVoe-Brekken, Christian DeVoe, Seth Lewis, Dara Lewis-Bargfrede, step grandchildren Michelle Keepers, Chad Keepers, Chris Keepers and five great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by sisters Jean and Edna and brother Norman.
Mina's family would like to give special thanks to the many helpful and caring people of Inclusa and Agrace Hospice and the numerous caring people who helped us make this happen for Mina at home. Very special thanks to her most wonderful neighbors Coleen and Al Kaminskas and our in-home "angel" Shanelle.
A time to mingle, celebrate and honor Mina's life is scheduled for Saturday January 16, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a brief service at 3:00 p.m. in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Memorials to Beloit Public Library would be appreciated. Private Inurnment in Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
