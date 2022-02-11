Milton R. "Woody" Woodman

Clinton/formerly Janesville, WI - Milton 'Woody' R. Woodman, 90, passed away the evening of Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Willowick Moments-Clinton. He was born June 7, 1931, in Beloit, WI to the late Claude and Lida (Graham) Woodman. Shortly after graduating high school, Woody enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served his country honorably from October 1948 to October 1952, where he was a personal driver for a General Hines in Okinawa.
Woody would then go to work for General Motors and spend 30 years there until his retirement in the mid 1990's. He was an outdoorsy kind of man who would rather walk everywhere or go run a marathon or any race. He was a member of the YMCA and was still lifting weights into his mid 80's. His other enjoyment was cars, especially Corvettes and Cobras. He looked forward to car shows, and then trading and buying. A yearly trip to the State Fair on the final Sunday to be able to watch the Milwaukee 250 was a highlight, too.
Milton is survived by his three children: Sandy (boyfriend Bill) Hahn, Steven Woodman, and Susan (Greg) Matzke; grandson Doug Hahn and his family; step granddaughter Emilee (Ben) Denman and their family; mother of his children, Darlene Woodman; and cousins; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Harry Woodman, Leon Woodman, Helen Deering, and Beulah Baker.
He will be laid to rest with his parents in the Hazel Ridge Cemetery, Elkhorn, where he will receive his full military funeral honors at a later date. Memorials are appreciated in Woody's name to the Alzheimer's Association or Vets Roll. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A special thank you goes to the staff of Willowick in Janesville and Clinton, along with St. Croix Hospice for their care of Woody. Also, to his golf buddies, especially Jerry, who would take Woody on drives, you truly made him feel part of the group. Also, Jerry D would take Woody out to for coffee with the group.
