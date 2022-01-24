September 26, 1928 - January 14, 2022
Edgerton, WI - On Friday, January 14, 2022, our dear Lord called Mildred Rose Churchill, age 93, home to spend eternity with him. Millie was born on September 26, 1928, in Stitzer, Wisconsin, to John and Mary (Wiest) Bennett. The Bennett family moved to a farm in Beloit when Millie was a young child. On October 18, 1949, Millie and Leon Churchill were united in marriage and became the parents of seven children. Millie was proud of Leon's service in the Navy during WWII.
Millie treasured her special 10-acre farm which she considered a gift from God to raise her family, especially her son, David, who was born with Down Syndrome. She loved spending summers in her garden, flower beds, and orchard. Millie spent many hours canning peaches, applesauce, tomato sauce, and jams and jellies. Millie was well known for her delicious cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls, and milk bread. She loved raising calves, chickens, and horses. Millie enjoyed taking a trip to Hawaii with her sister Marie and friends. Millie worked for Sintered Specialties for 10 years in quality control. For several years, Millie worked as a C.N.A. at the Edgerton Hospital-Long-Term Care. Millie was active in 4-H and Boy Scouts when her children were young. Millie always welcomed a good card game and a tasty cup of cappuccino with cookies. Faith in Jesus, Patriotism, and the value of hard work were very important to Millie. She taught her children how to pray to the Lord and the importance of going to Church. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 45 years and greatly enjoyed a trip to the Holy Land. Millie and her children spent many years witnessing for life at the Rockford Abortion Clinic and helped organize baby showers for mothers and fathers choosing life for their children.
Survivors include Gerald Churchill, Joe Churchill, Roger (Julie) Churchill, and twins Jolene and David Churchill, her son to whom Millie was deeply devoted; granddaughter Kate (Jonathan) Weber, great-grandchildren Walter, Franklin, and Sadie; sister Marcella Hale, sister-in-law Mary Bennett, and many nieces and nephews. Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leon, son Gregory (Beverly) Churchill, daughter Jackie, and sisters Marjorie Dailey, Florence Martin, Agnes Kramer, Marie Gestrich, Catherine Anderson, and brothers Herbert Bennett and Charles Bennett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 28, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton with Father David Wanish. Visitation will be at the Church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at the Parish Cemetery. A luncheon will be held immediately following services and all are invited to join us. Thank you to all who have held our family in your thoughts and prayers. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
"When the time comes, as it surely will, when we face that awesome moment, the Final Judgment, I've often thought, as Fulton Sheen wrote, that it is a terrible moment of loneliness. You have no advocates, you are there alone standing before God - and a terror will rip your soul like nothing you can imagine. But I really think that those in the Pro-Life Movement will not be alone. I think there'll be a chorus of voices that have never been heard in this world but are heard beautifully and clearly in the next world—and they will plead for everyone who has been in this movement. They will say to God, "Spare her, because she loved us!" - Congressman Henry Hyde