Mildred "Milly" Probst

November 12, 1926 - September 8, 2019

Darien, WI -- Mildred Edna "Milly" Probst, age 92, of Darien, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. Milly was born in Janesville on November 12, 1926 to Bessie and Eddie Quaerna. A 1944 graduate of Janesville High School, Milly attended UW Madison, and later graduated from Prescott Hall Secretarial School in Milwaukee. She worked for optometrist, Dr Haack, and later at Amfenol-Borg. After her children were older, Milly worked for and retired from the Janesville School District as a library aide at Jefferson Elementary School. On October 9, 1954 Milly married Otto "Sam" Probst, and they continued to live in Janesville for the next twenty-eight years. Milly was quite an adventurer. In her twenties, she and a friend rode their bicycles from Janesville to Madison, and back again, at thirty-four she flew solo in an airplane, at age forty-eight bought her own Honda 350 motorcycle. Milly kayaked for the first time in the Gulf of Mexico in her eighties, and would have parasailed in 2015....if we let her. In 1982 Milly, and Otto moved to their Darien farm. Milly was a farm wife: driving the grain truck; tending a huge garden; and preserving its bounty. As an avid reader, Milly enjoyed serving as a Trustee on the Darien Public Library board. Milly loved her family, the farm, and her Chicago Cubs.

Milly is survived by her children, Kristine (Phil) Strand of Westby, WI and John (Rose) Probst of Darien; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Aspenson, John (Katie) Strand, Samantha (Brion) Murdock, and Joseph Probst; four great-grandchildren: Ellis, Jack, Adelaide and Eva. She is also survived by her beloved brother, Dave Quaerna. Milly was preceded in death by her husband, Otto on September 17 2018; her sister, Gladys Armaganian; and brother, Phillip, at age 11.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH in the Chapel, with Deacon Peg Haeger officiating. Visitation will be held at Church on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private family committal service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Special thanks to Rose and John, and Agrace Hospice Care for their exceptional care and support.