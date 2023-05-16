Mildred "Millie" Stange

May 12, 1925 - May 1, 2023

Stoughton, WI - Mildred M. "Millie" Stange, age 97, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Kettle Park Senior Living in Stoughton, WI. She was born in Loyal, WI on May 12, 1925, the daughter of the late Alfred and Alvina Oestreich. Millie married the love of her life, Herman Stange on September 16, 1950, and they were blessed with 63 years and four children together. She worked for many years in the Neenah School District as a secretary for the Asst. Superintendent. Millie was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Neenah where she sang in the choir.