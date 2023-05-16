Mildred "Millie" Stange

Stoughton, WI - Mildred M. "Millie" Stange, age 97, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Kettle Park Senior Living in Stoughton, WI. She was born in Loyal, WI on May 12, 1925, the daughter of the late Alfred and Alvina Oestreich. Millie married the love of her life, Herman Stange on September 16, 1950, and they were blessed with 63 years and four children together. She worked for many years in the Neenah School District as a secretary for the Asst. Superintendent. Millie was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Neenah where she sang in the choir.
Faith and family were the two most important things in her life. She treasured the times together at Post Lake with her family. The highlight of her year (every year) was when her entire family gathered for one full week at the cottage to have fun, tell stories, laugh, and love. Millie was also an avid Bridge player who loved to bake and cook. She was a talented musician who played the saxophone and accordion in a polka band when she was young and would play the accordion for her grandchildren, much to their delight.
Millie will be dearly missed by her children: Monica (Craig) Schulman of Carmel, NY, Robert (Jill) Stange of Janesville, Marcia Clarke of Cedar Grove, NC, and Marla Lottes of Evansville, WI; grandchildren: Matthew (JoAnna), Eric (Azure), and Maya Schulman; Colin (Julie), Jared (Kelsey), and Mackenzie Stange; Jamie (Eduardo) Pinero, Abby and Kailey Clarke; as well as Lauren and Jordan Lottes; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Raymond Oestreich of Marshfield. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Stange, granddaughter Jenna Schulman, and her parents.
The funeral service for Millie will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 809 S. Commercial Street, Neenah. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Star of Hope Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Saviors Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Millie's family would like to thank Kettle Park Senior Living Staff for their loving and compassionate care.
You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.
