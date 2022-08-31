Evansville, WI - Mildred Mary Fenrich, age 103, of rural Evansville passed away on Monday, August 29,2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born on October 12,1918 at Hatfield, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Dvorak) Voda.
Mildred married Jerry Studnicka on September 23,1939. He preceded her in death in May of 1975. She married Robert A. Fenrich on June 29, 1985. She assisted her husband on their farm and also with caring for Bethel Cemetery where her husband served as sexton for many years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Mildred Fenrich is survived by her husband, Robert A. Fenrich; two grandsons, Terry (Kym) Zillmer and Randy (Wanda) Zillmer; five great-grandsons; five great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; stepchildren; Susan (Richard) Knodel, Robert L. (Rose) Fenrich, Bruce Fenrich, David (Susan) Fenrich; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her first husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Mildred A. Zillmer and her brother Joseph Voda.
Mildred's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care that she received while in their care.
Funeral services will be at 12 Noon Thursday, September 1, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1st until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
"Mildred will be remembered as a loving wife and grandmother."
