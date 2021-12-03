Mildred Lucille Reitz

Edgerton, WI - Mildred L. (Reinkey) Reitz, 94, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI. Mildred was born on March 16, 1927 in Rock Elm, WI to the late Arnold and Selma (Hawn) Reinkey. She graduated from Elmwood High School in 1944. After high school, Mildred attended UW-River Falls and graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree. She began her teaching career in Edgerton where she taught second grade. She also taught elementary school in Florence, Sturgeon Bay and Hales Corners, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Edgerton Jaycettes and the Edgerton United Methodist Church. Mildred enjoyed music and sang with her church choir and the Blue Notes singing group.
Mildred married Robert Reitz on October 1, 1949 in Goodman, WI.
Mildred is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Angie Nemanic) Reitz and Thomas (Tammy) Reitz; daughter-in-law, Sharyl (Mark) Reitz; grandchildren, Daniel Reitz, Elizabeth Griffin, Monica Williams, Jackie Bartusiewicz, Max Lawver and Hays Lawver; great-grandchildren, Robert, Nathaniel, William and Amelia Griffin, Dante and Sadie Williams, Camden Bartusiewicz and Piper Lawver; sister Patricia (Ralph) Ginsbach; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, her son, Mark, her brother, John Reinkey, and sister, Dorothy (Glenn) Nelson.
Visitation will take place prior to the service on Sunday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton, WI. Funeral services will follow beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Sukhyun Jung officiating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. A reception will follow the service at Lounge 1848, downtown Edgerton beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mildred's name to the Edgerton United Methodist Church. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.