Mildred Lessard

Janesville, WI -- Mildred M. Lessard, age 85, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born in Prairie Du Chien on September 17, 1933, the daughter of Thomas and Orpha Check. She graduated from Prairie du Chien High School, and went on to marry her loving husband of 48 years, Walter A. Lessard, on July 7, 1952. Walter and Mildred have been Janesville residents since 1959, and also faith members of St. William Catholic Church. Mildred loved spending her winters in Florida with Walter, and they even enjoyed fishing together. She was talented in quilting and ceramics, and donated quilts to the Veterans at the Milwaukee Hospital. She was a loving and devoted Grandma and Great Grandma, and always cherished her time with family.

Mildred is survived by her children: Michael Lessard of Janesville, Patrick (Dawn Glander) Lessard of Kohler, and Kathleen Brown of Ohio; grandchildren: Nicole (Jason) Burkheimer, Jeremy (Pat Wedor) Werner, and Tyler (fiancee, Katerina Herder) Lessard; great-grandsons, Aiden and Dylan Burkheimer; siblings: Irene Rau, Thomas Check, Jr., Norma (John) Gilitzer, Catherine Forst, Marilyn (Arthur) Pitzer; and many extended family members and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 2000; her parents; brother, Harold Check; mother and father in-law, Walter D. and Rose Lessard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville with Rev. James Leeser officiating. Committal will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, and will continue on Tuesday at Church, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The Lessard family would like to thank the entire staff of Agrace Hospice in Janesville for all of their kindness and exceptional care. Also, a special thanks to the staff of Oak Park Place and the Dean St. Mary's staff in Janesville and Madison.