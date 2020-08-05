Michelle "Shelly" Holmes

July 15, 1967 - August 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Michelle "Shelly" L. Holmes, 53, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born July 15, 1967 in Janesville to Ron Schoonover and Janice "Jan" (Bloedel) Schoonover. She was a 1985 graduate of Parker High School. On June 10, 1989, Shelly married Duane Holmes in Janesville. Shelly loved all of her dogs immensely. She also loved listening to music especially Slayer, other hard rock bands but also Pink Floyd, Classic Rock, and most importantly her favorite band from Chicago, Convoy. Shelly enjoyed watching NASCAR- Jeff Gordon, and Jimmy Johnson being favorites. She made friends everywhere and always made sure to make new ones if she didn't know them already. Shelly had a background in hospitality and enjoyed helping people with working for a number of hotels, most recently Great Wolf Lodge, but this also allowed her to help in numerous charities including the BIC, Friends of Noah, and many others.
Shelly is survived by her husband Duane of Janesville; dad Ron (Nancy Long) Schoonover of Janesville; mom Jan Schoonover of Janesville; fur babies, Goose and Bella; step brother Mike Kelly; aunts: JoAnne Troen, Gail (Dick) Vinz, Debbie (Bob) Schwarzhuber, and Tammy (Bob) Webster; and uncle Jeff (Deb) Bloedel and Steve (Connie)Bloedel; She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law David and Marie Holmes; sister-in-law Lisa Holmes; fur babies: Char, Paige, Otis, and Patches.
Visitation for Shelly will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. A Celebration for Shelly will be held at a later date.Everyone is expected to wear a mask in accordance with Gov. Evers mandate. Memorials are appreciated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin- Janesville.
We cannot miss this opportunity to truly thank the BIC Girls, 24 Hour Home Comfort, the doctors and staff of Mercy Hospital, you all showed Michelle and her family your care and compassion in helping Shelly. Also, to Samantha Jackson and Jody Abraham for taking Shelly to her doctor appointments. None of you will be forgotten.