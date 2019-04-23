November 11, 1967 - November 21, 2018

Monroe, FL -- Michelle Osborne, age 51, passed away on November 21, 2018. She was born in Janesville, WI on November 11, 1967, the daughter of Houston and Elizabeth Osborne.

Michelle is survived by her six children: Ethen Hanson, Sarah Knilans, Jarred Knilans, Jayne Knilans, Nole Forbes, and Malachi Matteson.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Rd., Janesville, with food and drinks following the service