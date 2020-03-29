March 7, 1972 - March 21, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Michelle D. Mendiola, age 48, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home in Delavan. She was born in Elkhorn, WI on March 7, 1972 to Dennis and Mary (Dobrick) Bucholtz. Michelle was an oral surgeon assistant at Premiere Oral Surgery in Janesville.
Michelle is survived by her fiance, Patrick Salem, of Delavan; mother, Mary (Bob) Winegarden, of Bradenton, FL; three children: Hali, Ariana, and Reyes, of Delavan; grandchild, Adison, of Delavan; a sister, Stephanie Kieffer, of Delavan; Aunt Nancy, of Peru, IL, Aunt Helen, of Elkhorn, Auntie Nean, of Burlington, WI; a nephew, Tarl; a niece, Hope; and a grand nephew, Isiak; cousins, Katilyn, Mary, Roger, Derrick, Jen, Sue, and Steve; and the entire Bell Family. Michelle is preceded in death by her father, Dennis; and a stepfather, Thomas Bell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com