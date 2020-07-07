September 15, 1945 - July 2, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Michele M. Lindemann, age 74, of Evansville, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home. She was born in Rochester, MN on September 15, 1945, the daughter of Sidney A. and Betty V. (Dellwo) Graves. She graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse and UW-La Crosse with a degree in Elementary Education. Michele moved to Janesville in the early 1970's to begin her teaching career at Roosevelt Elementary School. While taking a break from teaching to raise her daughters, Michele owned and ran a children's clothing store, The Young Folk's Shop. She later returned to teaching and spent the remainder of her career as a 7th grade reading teacher at Marshall Middle School, retiring in 2005.
Throughout her teaching career, Michele held a special place in her heart for children who could benefit from extra support and attention. In retirement, she found great joy as a volunteer teacher at a local charter school and as a home bound teacher for the Janesville School District. She was a member of the NEA, WEA, and the JEA Retired. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved spending time with her daughters and sons-in-law. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville for many years.
Michele is survived by her daughters, Kathryn E. (David) Paar of Evansville and Andrea M. (Bradley) Bistodeau of South Beloit, IL; brother, Dennis A. (Ann) Graves; sister, Elizabeth A. (Jim) Smith; sister-in-law, Margo Lindemann, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, David Lindemann; sister-in-law, Karen Lubeck; brother-in-law, Charles Lindemann; and her best friend of over 30 years, Margie Krause.
Private graveside services will be held. Interment will be in Milton Lawn's Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held in the future when it is safer to do so. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Throughout her five-year journey with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and her recent battle with pancreatic cancer, Michele received love and support from many in the medical and caregiving communities. Her family expresses heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sanyal at SSM Health, Jenna with SSM Health at Home, Jackie with Senior Services, Amber with Inclusa, and Elena and Heather with Agrace Hospice.