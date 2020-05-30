September 26, 1942 - May 27, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Michalene "Mickie" E. Lidbury, 77 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home in Elkhorn. She was born September 26, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Leonard and Eleanor Zuk. Mickie was united in marriage to Reginald F. Lidbury on May 13, 1961, in Chicago, IL. Together, they were both avid antique collectors. Mickie loved cooking. She graduated from Von Steuben High School and worked for the Jewel Food Stores Corporate Office in Chicago.
Mickie is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Reg; daughter, Christine Lidbury; granddaughter, Grace Lidbury; sister-in-law, Carole Bruski; dear cousins, Laura Schulz and Carole Ridley; many nieces; nephews; and other extended family; and her loving dog, Ruby.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Private Family Interment will follow at Round Prairie Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The National MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Lidbury Family.