Michaele Eileen (Hatlevig) Lloyd

August 9, 1947 - March 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Michaele Eileen Lloyd, of Janesville, died at age 73 on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Milo and Eileen (Begley) Hatlevig in Stoughton on August 9, 1947. She went to grade school at St. Patrick's and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1965. Michaele attended UW-Whitewater. Michaele was united in marriage to Gary Richard Lloyd on January 21, 1967 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. The couple first met at a dance a several months prior and immediately clicked when he found out Michaele lived next door to his grandmother. Their hearts have been beating together ever since as they spent 54 loving years together. She was employed as a Child Care Counselor at the Wisconsin State School for the Visually Impaired for 23 years until her retirement in 2000. Michaele was also a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Janesville Fire Department Auxiliary. Michaele and Gary welcomed twins into the world in 1967, Christopher (Anita) Lloyd and Kelly (James) Rounds, and one year later another daughter, Kari (Josh) Robertson. As a family, they loved to go on ski trips in the winter and spend summers camping in the north woods by the lake. Another favorite place to be was by their backyard pool, which was host to many pool parties where everyone always wanted to be. Millions of laughs and memories were shared together basking in the sun of summer days.
Michaele was blessed with 11 grandchildren; Erika (Alan) Newell, Taylor (Hannah) Cawkins, Kendall (Finn) Isling, Mckayla, Bailey, Caleb and Evan Lloyd, Benjamin, Katherine, and Hannah Rounds and Gabe Robertson along with 2 great-grandchildren; Elliot and Luca Cawkins. With her grandchildren, she loved to play on the beach on Sanibel Island and travel up north to their lake home. The best moments were spent all together around a fire after a long day of boating and splashing in the water, getting messy and making s'mores. After so many trips to Sanibel Island, Michaele and Gary purchased a home there to house their family and grandchildren for trips throughout the year. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially her favorite meal of pasta and home-canned tomatoes. Michaele loved to travel, but what she loved most was being with her grandchildren.
Michaele grew up with 6 siblings: Sena Montgomery, Milo "Eugene" Hatlevig, Timothy (Dawn) Hatlevig, Reggie (Steve) Hare, Bridget (Dan) Reilly, and Brian Hatlevig. She was loved by all of her many nieces and nephews as well. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sena Montgomery; and her brother, Milo "Eugene" Hatlevig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Fr. Drew Olson will preside and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH. Memorials in Michaele's name may be given to Saint Jude's Hospital.