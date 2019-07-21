July 20, 1954 - July 11, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Michael William Landers, age 64, of rural Delavan, WI. Died Thursday evening July 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 20, 1954 in Peoria, IL to William and Jacqualine Landers, the family moved to Beloit, WI right after Mike was born. A sports enthusiast, and athlete, Mike cheered for the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a devout Packer fan. A dedicated father, Mike began his coaching career with youth baseball, and basketball. When his sons' youth soccer team needed a coach, he learned the sport of soccer. Mike was a past Williams Bay Recreation Department Volunteer of the Year. A long time Elkhorn Lions Club member. Mike was the owner/operator of two businesses, Roselawn Memory Gardens and All Season Lawn & Snow Care.

Mike is survived by his companion Kim Kasten; their sons Billy and Alex; his father Bill; sisters: Terri (Marty) Lang, Kim (Tom) Murphy, and Vicki (Stephen) Brown, nieces: Kristin (David) King, Caryn, Jamie and Molly Lang, and Genevieve Brown. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother; grandparents and aunt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday July 28th at the VILLAGE OF WILLIAMS BAY LIONS CLUB FIELD HOUSE, 310 State Road 67, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A prayer service will be held about 3:00PM. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home www.henkeclarson.com