May 10, 1950 - June 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Michael W. Schmidt, age 70, of Janesville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on May 10, 1950, the son of the late Martin and Gloria (Creek) Schmidt. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970 until 1973 during Vietnam. Mike married Shirlee Ann Bouton on December 7, 1985 in Rockford, IL. He was employed by General Motors for 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Church and UAW Local 95. Mike had a wonderful sense of humor and a big heart, always lending a hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife, Shirlee; three children: Michelle (Clyde) Roberson of Milton, Megan (Brian) Laskowski of Janesville, and Travis (fiancee, Cassidy Sahy) Schmidt of Janesville; seven grandchildren: Brittany, Alex, Zach, Isabelle, Olivia, Abigail and Merrick; six siblings: Ray Schmidt, Robert Schmidt, Eileen (Pete) Deyer, Steve (Kathy) Schmidt, RuthAnn Schmidt, and Jeffrey (Jill) Schmidt; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with Pastor Josh Grotelueschen officiating. Full Military Honors will follow. Visitation will take place on Monday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Michael's name to Lutheran Bible Translators, PO Box 789, Concordia, MO, 64020. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line guestbook and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com