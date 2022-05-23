September 29, 1952 - May 19, 2022
Janesville, WI - Michael W. McQuade, 69, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at home after a bravely fought three and half-year battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, Wisconsin. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Mike was born September 29, 1952, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin to George and Helen (Mitchell) McQuade. Mike graduated from Cuba City High School in 1971. He attended both UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater, graduating with a degree in Political Science. Mike worked for his brother-in-law, Jim Mueller, hanging dry wall for many years before working at Lear Seating for 16 years, retiring when the plant closed in 2008.
Mike enjoyed playing fast pitch softball when he was younger. He was an avid sports fan and never missed a St. Louis Cardinal or Wisconsin Badger game. He also enjoyed playing and watching golf. He was lucky enough to become a Master's patron for 20 years, after winning the ticket lottery. Mike was also an avid reader, a fan of 50's and 60's music, Harry Potter, Jeopardy, and a good nap.
He met the love of his life, Linda in 1988 and they were married July 21, 2001 in Janesville. He also gained three bonus children, Michelle, Michael, and Matthew who he helped to raise for over 30 years. The whole family enjoyed numerous trips to Walt Disney World, where Mike and Linda enjoyed many winters after they retired and more than 20 trips over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Michelle, Michael (Kristy), and Matthew (Cassie) McNett; grandchildren, Emily and Christopher (Kai) McNett; brothers, Jim (Mary Jo) McQuade and John (Jane) McQuade; sisters, Donna (Jim) Mueller and Georgia (Howdie) Murray; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Max McQuade.
In lieu of flowers, a Michael W. McQuade Memorial Fund has been established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family wishes to thank everyone who sent prayers and cards during this difficult time. Special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their care and expertise.
